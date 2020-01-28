Lanark United 2-1 East Kilbride Thistle: United go top of the league

Lanark United reached the McBookie.com League One summit with a 2-1 home success over East Kilbride Thistle last Saturday, writes Craig Martin.

The hosts had an early chance when Lewis Hill rounded the keeper and appeared to be fouled but no penalty was awarded.

Lanark keeper Gareth Hallford made two fine saves from East Kilbride shots on 12 and 17 minutes before the visitors came even closer when a glancing header was cleared off the line by Haddow and the ball ended up in the grateful Hallford’s waiting arms.

Lanark’s Shug Kerr’s had a shot on the turn well saved before – after a Kerr cutback – Ian Watt’s well struck shot flashed wide.

But in the final minute of the half a cross from Lanark’s recent signing Ross Macneil was blocked and broke to Watt who drove into the Thistle box before firing a shot across the keeper that found the far corner for 1-0 to the home side.

Lanark had a horror start to the second half when they allowed East Kilbride early possession and the ball found its way to Bannerman who hit a 25-yarder that looked to be an easy take for Hallford but somehow the ball squirmed past him to find the net for 1-1.

Hill then sent James Martin’s cross wide at the other end but Lanark went back in front on the hour mark.

Watt blasted in Scott Nicol’s low corner from the right for his second of the game and third in two matches.

PJ O’Donnell then found Kerr but his flicked effort was well saved by Gaffney, before the East Kilbride keeper stopped Kerr’s bullet header.

In between these efforts an over fussy referee saw fit to order off Scott of East Kilbride for a second caution then on 90 minutes he also gave team-mate Blake his marching orders for the same.

The final chance saw Haddow head just wide.

This Saturday, Lanark visit Carluke in the league, KO 2pm.