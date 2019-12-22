Lanark United 2-0 Kello Rovers: Watt and Hill goals keep United on course

Lanark United remain third in McBookie.com League One – and in the final promotion slot after 19 games – after recording a 2-0 home win over Kello Rovers on Saturday, writes Craig Martin.

The hard ground work done by United stalwart George Reid to get the game on paid off with a hard fought victory over their opponents from Dumfriesshire.

PJ O’Donnell was pulling the strings in midfield for Lanark early on and he set up two chances but James Martin shot well over before Shug Kerr sent a weak effort straight at Kello keeper Dunsmuir.

An O’Donnell corner then found Lewis Hill who headed just wide.

Kerr and Hill then linked well just after the half hour mark before Kerr’s goalbound chip beat the keeper but the ball was cleared off the line by a Kello defender.

The half ended with two brilliant stops by Lanark keeper Hallford, who saved a Johnson header before stopping a shot from the same player.

United started the second half strongly with Hill’s shot blocked before a break inspired by youngster Callum Anderson ended with Kieran Brannan having a header saved.

Lanark came closer still on 48 minutes when Cammy Lawson’s netbound free-kick was tipped over by the keeper.

Armour shot just over for Kello before Lanark missed a glorious chance when Brannan turned the ball just wide from a Kerr cross.

Armour then had two shots saved for the visitors, for whom Johnson’s shot then clipped the bar on the way over.

The breakthrough finally came in the 78th minute when O’Donnell released Ian Watt who beat a defender before scoring with a fine low drive.

Hill then had an effort saved before Brannan hit the post with the rebound.

Lanark wrapped up the win late on when Hill converted a penalty awarded for a foul on Brannan.