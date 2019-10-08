Lanark United 1-1 Shettleston: United draw last game before cup final

Lanark United’s final game before facing Auchinleck Talbot in this Sunday’s Sectional League Cup final saw them draw 1-1 at home to Shettleston, writes Craig Martin.

Last Saturday’s McBookie.com League One clash saw home keeper Colin McGraw having to make a good save with his feet after only two minutes.

The visitors should have taken the lead in the 12th minute when Graham cut the home defence open and played a good ball in but Khan Young blasted the ball over the bar with the goal gaping.

Ian Watt fired wide for Lanark before Josh Gracie’s fantastic run culminated in a dipping shot which went just over.

The last chance of the half saw Graham shoot wide for the visitors and the same player sent a close range shot against the bar early in the second half.

Lanark then twice came close when Watt just missed a Shug Kerr cross before a loose ball was picked up by Sean Lindsay but his shot went wide.

Lanark opened the scoring on 66 minutes when Gracie’s thunderous right foot strike found the postage stamp corner.

After Lanark’s Mark Haddow had left the field injured, Shettleston equalised on 72 minutes when a corner wasn’t cleared and Graham’s effort went in despite McGraw getting a foot to his shot.

The final chance fell to the hosts when another good run from Kerr down the left ended with a ball across that Lewis Hill just failed to connect with.