Lanark Grammar win Lanarkshire Cup 60 years after school's Shield triumph

Sixty years after Lanark Grammar’s historic Scottish Secondary Football Shield triumph, the school’s class of 2019 have landed the Under-18 Lanarkshire Cup, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Lanark’s 3-0 triumph over Braidhurst High School at Robertson Park, home of Thorniewood United, echoed the 1959 success of the legendary team captained by Lex Gold which landed the national honour by beating Dumfries Academy 2-1 in a second replay.

“It was an outstanding team performance,” the 2019 team’s manager Andy Barr (47) told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“It was very poignant that we won it 60 years after that great Lanark Grammar team which won the Shield.

“Jordan Callan scored a hat-trick for us in the final and every one of our lads played well.

“Especially against a school like Braidhurst which is an SFA School of Football.”

Andy has been coaching under-18 boys during his 25-year spell as a PE teacher at Lanark Grammar.

Despite the school having some great players over the years – including current Hamilton Accies star Dougie Imrie – the Lanarkshire Cup success is Andy’s first trophy win with any Lanark Grammar squad.

“It has been a long time coming,” he said.

“I’ve taught a lot of the S6 boys since first year.

“I have preached to them all season that this is the strongest group of boys I have had, going back 25 years.

“I knew I had a group of boys capable of winning the Lanarkshire Cup.

“The togetherness of this group of boys sets them apart.”