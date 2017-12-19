Kenny Dalglish refuses to slate former manager Gordon Strachan despite Scotland's failure to qualify for 2018 World Cup

Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish has refused to slate former national team gaffer Gordon Strachan, despite our failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Scotland finished third in Group F to miss out on a potential two legged playoff last month which would have given us the chance to reach a first major finals in 20 years.

This resulted in Strachan (60) departing by mutual consent from a role he’d held since January 2013.

But Dalglish said: ‘I think wee Gordon can be really proud of how far forward he’s moved them.

“They’ve not moved forward enough to qualification but they are a lot closer than when he came in.

“Obviously with him leaving he’s left a better legacy for the next guy coming in.

“I don’t know who made the decision. Was it the wee man or the SFA?

“If it was the SFA I wouldn’t say it was the best decision they’ve made.”

Although Strachan’s Scotland finished third in the section to miss out, they impressed in a 2-2 draw against section winners England, a match in which Harry Kane scored a last gasp equaliser for the English at Hampden Park.

Ex-Celtic and Liverpool great Dalglish (66) added: “That goal against England – you can’t marginalise it to that – put you out.

“I think if you get two more points there you are through.

“Well you’re not through but everybody thinks you are through because you are in the play-offs.”

The SFA have held talks with Northern Ireland gaffer Michael O’Neill about him taking over from Strachan, but Dalglish is not convinced he’s the right man.

The Dalmarnock-born superstar added: “All you can say about Michael (O’Neill) is that he’s done a great job with Northern Ireland.

“The qualification sometimes is to do with how strong your section is and I would not think they have been in the strongest one.”

Northern Ireland reached a World Cup play-off after finishing second in Group C, but lost over two legs to Switzerland to miss out on Russia.