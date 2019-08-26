Kello Rovers 0-7 Lanark United: United third after thumping win

Lanark United are third – just one point off the top – after an emphatic 7-0 triumph at Kello Rovers on Saturday, writes Craig Martin.

Lanark were on the offensive from the off at Nithside Park and scored the opener when Josh Gracie and Declan Lafferty combined down the right before Lafferty cut inside and hit a sweet left foot shot that clipped the post on its way in to the net for 1-0.

Better was to follow in the next minute when James Martin made good progress down the left before putting in a perfect cross that was headed home by Shug Kerr.

Lanark increased this lead on 12 minutes when a Cammy Lawson free-kick found Sean Lindsay and perfect control saw him finish coolly for 3-0.

Five minutes later Kerr had an initial shot saved with the rebound falling for Jordan Conlon whose effort was cleared off the line but the loose ball again came to Kerr who stabbed home for 4-0.

Lanark increased their lead on the hour mark when the impressive Martin again took the ball to the byeline on the left before cutting back for O’Donnell to ram the ball home for 5-0.

O’Donnell then shot against the bar, Lindsay miskicked before Kerr incredibly also sent an effort off the bar before the danger was cleared.

Martin set up the visitors’ next goal with a perfect ball into the path of Kerr who rounded the keeper before slotting home his third and Lanark’s sixth of the match after 69 minutes.

The scoring was rounded off in the 71 st minute when Martin took the ball down the left, leaving defenders in his wake before a perfect shot across the keeper found the net for 7-0.

All in all it was a fine performance from newly promoted Lanark and one which puts them onto 12 points from six games in McBookie.com League One.

Lanark: Johnson, Gracie, Haddow, Lawson, Boal, Lafferty(Hamilton), O’Donnell(Kane), Lindsay, Conlon, Martin, Kerr(McHugh).