Johnstone Burgh 0-1 Lesmahagow Juniors: Jarvie nets winner

Second placed Lesmahagow Juniors recovered from last Wednesday night’s shock 5-2 home defeat by Forth Wanderersby winning 1-0 at Johnstone Burgh in their latest McBookie.com League Two match on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The solitary goal came after just four minutes when Kris Jarvie headed in a Scott Schoneville cross.

It was Jarvie’s 11th goal in six starts for ’Gow since signing from Forth.

The result means that ’Gow trail leaders Lanark United by eight points, with the clubs having three and two matches to play respectively.

The title race could end tomorrow night (Wednesday), when ’Gow host Thorniewood United while Lanark travel to Muirkirk.

Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving, who rated his side’s display at Johnstone as “very, very poor”, added: “We are still undefeated in the league away from home all season, which is a positive.

“If I was Colin Slater (Lanark United manager) I would want the league done and dusted on Wednesday night.

“I expect Lanark to go all out to win.

“We have got to win. Lanark are unbeaten all season and it would be incredible if they maintain that record.”