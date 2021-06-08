Jamie McKenzie: Lanark United manager decides to call-off Cumnock friendly as he was "down to the bare bones"

Jamie McKenzie

“Having to call off the game on Thursday night was not ideal,” Lanark gaffer Jamie McKenzie said. “But when we were going to be down to the bare bones it wouldn’t have been fair to take a team of triallists to play a top league team.

"John Henderson had only returned the day before from self isolation and wasn’t ready to play, Ryan Donnelly unfortunately was forced to work, Mark Haddow had his jag that day, so there were real, real problems.

"I don’t really care what other people think, I’ll make the decision that’s best for my club and that’s what I did.

"It would have been absolutely stupid to play the game. Unfortunately we had to make Cumnock aware of it on Thursday.”

Lanark have a friendly against Cambuslang under-20s at Dalziel Park this Wednesday, June 9, kick-off 8pm.