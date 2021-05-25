Jamie McKenzie interview: Lanark United eye new signings as training restarts

Lanark United boss Jamie McKenzie

McKenzie has 15 signed players in his squad just now and is keen to increase that to between 18 and 20 by the time the new season starts.

"We got our first training session under our belts on Saturday and the boys were looking in really good condition,” Jamie said.

"They deserve a lot of credit for coming back in good nick.

"It makes my job a bit easier in that we can get straight into the training and the games won’t be far away.

"I’m starting to get excited again.”