It’s Lanark United v Carluke Rovers in Clydesdale Cup semis

The draw for next month’s Clydesdale Cup semi-finals has produced a clash between old rivals Lanark United and Carluke Rovers, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The last four encounter will be played at Moor Park on Tuesday, July 10, kick-off 7pm.

This match will take place 24 hours after the first semi-final between Forth Wanderers and Lesmahagow Juniors at Kingshill Park,

The final will be played on Monday, July 16, kicking off at 7pm, at the home of the winners of the Forth v Lesmahagow tie.

Carluke’s first pre-season friendly is due to take place at home to local amateur outfit Mill United AFC, kick off 2pm, on Saturday, July 7.