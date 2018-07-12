It's Forth Wanderers v Lanark United in Clydesdale Cup final next Monday night

Forth Wanderers will host Lanark United in junior football's Clydesdale Cup final next Monday, July 16, kick-off 7pm, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Both sides came through their semi-final ties this week, with home team Forth beating Lesmahagow Juniors 1-0 on Monday night.

The second last four clash saw Lanark defeat Carluke 3-1 at Moor Park on Tuesday evening.

Jordan Grant's goal after 14 minutes.won it for Forth against 'Gow, on a night when the Craighead Park visitors arguably had the better chances.

However, a mixture of good goalkeeping, resolute defending and poor finishing meant it was Forth who went through.

Moving onto the second semi-final and a Fraser goal had United leading 1-0 at half-time.

Early second half goals by Haddow and Lafferty made it 3-0 for the hosts before Carluke pulled one back late on through McKenna.