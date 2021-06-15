Interview: Forth Wanderers gaffer Thomas Devine confident about season ahead

Goals from Johnny Branks and Josh Fullarton had Forth 2-1 up at the interval but they should have been further clear before Carluke earned a draw with a second half equaliser.

“In the first half we were as good as we’ve been in pre-season,” Devine said.

"We dominated and hit the post twice. We got into good areas and our forward play up until the finishing was very good.

"We played very well in the first half and we were only 2-1 ahead. I thought the second half was a more even game with play becoming a bit scrappy.

"At half-time we probably believed we had enough to win the game but if we can keep going the way we’re going this season we’ll be ok.”

Wanderers are at the foot of the mini league table with two points from three games.

Forth continue their Breathing Space Cup campaign tonight, Wednesday, at home to Royal Albert, kick-off 7.15pm, before ending the mini league away to Newmains on Saturday, June 26.

Meanwhile, local rivals Lesmahagow Juniors were defeated 2-0 in their Breathing Space Cup fixture at leaders Bellshill Athletic on Saturday.