Host of call offs mean Carluke FC have five games in hand on some teams above them

Paul Davies’ early season plans might have fallen apart after a host of Carluke FC’s games were called off.

But he reckons the time out has left him believing joined up thinking could be the way forward.

Incredibly the Cobras now have five games in hand over some of the teams above them in Strathclyde Saturday Morning Championship A.

That doesn’t mean boss Davies hasn’t been busy though.

He has used the time of inactivity to take in games at other clubs around the area.

And it’s left him wondering if working together could be the best way for the future.

Davies said: “Having a few weeks out has allowed me to visit other clubs in the area which has been fantastic.

“I always enjoy going up to watch Carluke Rovers when I get a chance. They are a well-run club with great volunteers.

“I’ve spent a bit of time with Newmains Juniors as they go through a massive transition period.

“I’ve also watched Balmore AFC, who have a great tradition and operate well under Alan Crawford.

“It’s been an eye-opening for me. These clubs are all well run.

“But like the rest of us they all face a battle to bring in players as well as arranging facilities and pitches to train on.

“That tells me for a small town we should maybe look at a more joined up approach.

“Doing that might help us all, in terms of costs, player recruitment and other aspects.”

Saturday’s clash with Westercommon was the latest to be postponed.

Davies admits it’s been a testing spell after recently bringing in a group of new players.

The Cobras narrowly missed out on promotion last term and Davies has set up a series of friendlies in a bid to keep his squad in shape.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Hillwood, Davies added: “Having games called off is frustrating.

“We have new players desperate to get game-time so we have now arranged a series of midweek friendlies to try and get the team gelling.”