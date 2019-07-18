Hoodoo over as Carluke Rovers win Clydesdale Cup

Carluke Rovers gaffer Derek Wilson was delighted to end his side’s Lanark United jinx by seeing off their local rivals in the Clydesdale Cup final on Monday night.

Rovers prevailed 3-1 in a penalty shootout – with goalkeeper Daniel Terry saving three Lanark spot kicks – after a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes.

“We didn’t beat Lanark in three games last season so I was pretty happy to do it this time and get a bit of silverware,” Wilson told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“It is always good to get one over on your local rivals.

“It is good for the boys’ morale to get the hoodoo off their backs going into the new season.

“They were over the moon.

“We did batter in the second half after changing from 3-1-4-2 to a 4-4-2 formation.

“And big Daniel Terry was excellent in the shootout, saving three penalties.

“He was a big presence in the goal, which makes a difference.”

Rovers won it the hard way as they had gone behind to Jordan Fraser’s first half strike for Lanark before equalising through Ciaran Lafferty.

New signing Murray Lowdon put Rovers 2-1 up in the second half before an incredible finish saw Cammy Lawson net in the second minute of stoppage time to take it to penalties.

Gaffer Wilson didn’t think the equaliser should have come about as he felt that Carluke winger Ross MacNeill should have taken the ball into the corner rather than cross it into the middle.

“Before their equaliser it was a free-kick for us,” Wilson said. “Ross could have kicked it into the corner and run the clock down but he put it straight into the goalie’s hands, he punted the ball upfield and Lanark scored.

“Ross will learn from that.

“And he redeemed himself later anyway by scoring one of the penalties.”

Next season will see Rovers and Lanark – both promoted in the last campaign – playing in McBookie.com League One along with local rivals Lesmahagow Juniors in what should be a fascinating spectacle.

And Wilson – whose side will begin their league campaign at home to Maryhill on Saturday, August 3 – isn’t merely focused on trying to stay in the division.

He added: “We are building a team here and want to be pushing for promotion.

“We are not just going in to make up the numbers.

“We want to be up at the top.

“And I think Lanark and Lesmahagow will be up there with us.”