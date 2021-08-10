Goals galore in matches involving local sides Lesmahagow Juniors and Forth Wanderers
There have been goals aplenty for Lesmahagow Juniors and Forth Wanderers in recent West of Scotland League Conference A matches.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 12:11 pm
Last Wednesday night, ’Gow recorded a 3-1 home win over Saltcoats Victoria but on Saturday the Craighead Park men lost 5-3 at Craigmark Burntonians.
Meanwhile, Forth thrashed Saltcoats Victoria 4-1 at home on Saturday.
Tonight, Wednesday, Lesmahagow - who are 12th with six points from seven matches - host Glasgow University while Forth, seventh with 12 points from six games, visit Muirkirk. Both games kick-off at 7.15pm.
This Saturday, Forth host Maryhill and Lesmahagow travel to Shotts Bon Accord, with both league fixtures kicking off at 2pm.