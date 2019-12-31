Glasgow Perthshire 8-0 Lanark United: Lanark suffer heavy league defeat

Promotion chasing Lanark United were on the receiving end of an astonishing 8-0 hammering at struggling Glasgow Perthshire on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

United kit man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Our manager Colin Slater described it as possibly his worst embarrassment in almost 30 years of junior football.

“I don’t think we could believe it, I really don’t know what happened. It was just one of those days.

“We weren’t even playing a good team. We played them a few weeks ago and beat them 6-1. This time they had a good game and we had a really bad game.

“That’s one defeat too many for us now in terms of getting promotion. It’s unacceptable, it can’t happen again.

“Hopefully it’s a one off.”

United got off to a nightmare start when they conceded a penalty scored after just 30 seconds.

It was 2-0 Perthshire on 25 minutes when a punch out by goalie Gareth Hallford was headed home unchallenged.

James Martin shot just wide for United before a Shug Kerr effort was blocked and fell to Ian Watt who sliced wide with his left foot.

Perthshire netted a third before half-time before making it 4-0 on 55 minutes.

A dreadful capitulation by Lanark saw them concede an 80th minute penalty goal before further strikes went in on 82, 85 and 88 minutes.