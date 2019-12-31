Glasgow Perthshire 8-0 Lanark United: Lanark suffer heavy league defeat

Hugh 'Shug' Kerr and his Lanark mates were thrashed at Glasgow Perthshire (Library pic)
Promotion chasing Lanark United were on the receiving end of an astonishing 8-0 hammering at struggling Glasgow Perthshire on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

United kit man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Our manager Colin Slater described it as possibly his worst embarrassment in almost 30 years of junior football.

“I don’t think we could believe it, I really don’t know what happened. It was just one of those days.

“We weren’t even playing a good team. We played them a few weeks ago and beat them 6-1. This time they had a good game and we had a really bad game.

“That’s one defeat too many for us now in terms of getting promotion. It’s unacceptable, it can’t happen again.

“Hopefully it’s a one off.”

United got off to a nightmare start when they conceded a penalty scored after just 30 seconds.

It was 2-0 Perthshire on 25 minutes when a punch out by goalie Gareth Hallford was headed home unchallenged.

James Martin shot just wide for United before a Shug Kerr effort was blocked and fell to Ian Watt who sliced wide with his left foot.

Perthshire netted a third before half-time before making it 4-0 on 55 minutes.

A dreadful capitulation by Lanark saw them concede an 80th minute penalty goal before further strikes went in on 82, 85 and 88 minutes.