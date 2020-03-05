Gartcairn 3-1 Lanark United: Lanark lose Champions Cup semi

At a freezing Airdrie Sports Centre, Lanark United lost 3-1 in Saturday’s away West Region Champions Cup semi-final against Gartcairn, writes Craig Martin.

Cammy Lawson sent an early 20-yard free-kick wide for Lanark before Lewis Hill’s header at goal was too weak after good work by James Martin on the left.

United paid for these misses when the hosts took the lead on 25 minutes when a slack pass out of defence fell kindly for Crichton whose shot from 25 yards found the corner of the net.

PJ O’Donnell sent a free-kick just over for the visitors, before team-mate Sean Lindsay had an effort saved.

Shug Kerr then rounded the Gartcairn keeper but he found the angle too tight for a shot and his ball across goal found no takers.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, United hit back after the interval with Lindsay having a 48th minute shot blocked and scrambled clear.

O’Donnell then found Lindsay in the box but his shot was saved.

Lanark drew level in the 63rd minute after a fantastic ball from O’Donnell found Hill and after great control he outmuscled his marker before firing a shot from 30 yards that sailed over the keeper but unfortunately hit the bar. The ball bounced on the line before coming back into play and Kerr was first to react as he fired the loose ball into the net from six yards for 1-1.

But the home side went 2-1 up on 77 minutes when Shiels bore down on goal before putting the ball wide of Lanark keeper Owen McCallum for 2-1.

Yet another Lindsay shot was blocked before Kerr had an acrobatic overhead kick well saved by the home keeper.

The home side wrapped up the scoring with 10 minutes left when Arbuckle stabbed home from close range after good work on the right.

Lanark host St Roch’s in the Ardagh Group West of Scotland second round this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.