Gala 21-24 Biggar: Hartreemill men's impressive start in National Division 1 continues

Biggar Rugby Club’s impressive start to the season continued with Saturday’s narrow 24-21 success at Gala which puts the Hartreemill team fourth in the table, writes Alistair Stewart.

Things are going swimmingly in Tennent’s National Division 1 just now for newly promoted Biggar, who have 15 points after winning three of their opening four league matches this season in a higher division.

Yet Biggar started poorly at Gala, with a great cross kick giving Simon Fairbairn the opportunity to take and cross for the opening try after just one minute.

While Keddie missed the conversion and a penalty just minutes later – this a great effort which saw the ball rebound off the upright – he was on target in the 11th minute with a penalty to put his side 8-0 up.

But Biggar were back in it when Robbie Orr drew the cover and Mark Bertram crossed for a cracking opening try. Conor Lavery missed the conversion.

Then, as Gala stood off a lineout, Sanderson turned and exploited the space by driving over the line for a score which put Biggar ahead at 10-8.

The half was not quite over however and an offside gave Keddie the chance to regain the lead for Gala at 11-10.

Biggar survived early second half pressure to score a try when Bertramand Rowan Stewart set up Milligan for a brilliant score converted by Conor Lavery.

A Keddie penalty then reduced Biggar’s lead to 17-14.

Gala then regained the lead through a converted Fairbairn try, putting the hosts 21-17 up with some 25 minutes remaining.

Biggar’s winning effort came when Lavery found Orr with a wide pass, the fullback staying strong to carry the ball over the line for a deserved try which the stand off kicked for 24-21.

Biggar had to make a late change as Richard Bassett took a nasty cut to his ear and at exactly the same time as Warnock was shown a yellow card for a high tackle.

But they held out – surviving a scare as Gala opted to go for a lineout and try rather than the penalty at goal.

Biggar host Dundee HSFP in the league this Saturday.