Forth Wanderers win Clydesdale Cup final with 1-0 success over Lanark United

A brilliant first half strike from Scott Watson won Forth Wanderers the Clydesdale Cup for the first time in seven years on Monday night.

Watson hit the by-line on 35 minutes, dragged the ball back and curled an unstoppable shot into the far corner, clinching a 1-0 final win over Lanark United at Kingshill Park.

Delighted Forth Wanderers players are pictured after receiving the Clydesdale Cup following Monday nights tight 1-0 final success over Lanark United at Kingshill Park.

Forth committee man Ian Robertson said: “We are all delighted. Considering there are only four teams in the Clydesdale Cup, it was quite a long time since we had won it.

“Lanark had a right good go at us.

“The first half was even and in the second half we produced a backs to the wall display which showed good defensive discipline.”

Forth have now won all four of their pre-season fixtures under their new co-management team of Ian Rankin and Thomas Devine.

“It is very promising,” Ian added. “It was great that we kept two clean sheets in our Clydesdale Cup games against Lesmahagow and Lanark, who are both in our division this season.

“Clean sheets are something we’ve not had a lot of in recent seasons so that is a positive.”

Forth have a home friendly against Camelon tonight (Wednesday), kick-off 7.30pm.