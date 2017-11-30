Forth Wanderers switched cup tie to all weather...but game was still called off!

Forth Wanderers switched last Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup tie to an all weather pitch as Kingshill Park remained waterlogged, yet the game still ended up being called off!

A light dusting of snow covered the 3G surface at John Cumming Stadium in Carluke, leading to the 10am postponement of Forth’s scheduled Scottish Junior Cup third round clash against Lochore Welfare.

“We are obviously disappointed the game was off,” said Forth manager Jamie McKenzie.

“The committee had gone all out to make sure we had a pitch for Saturday.

“It is indicative of our bad luck just now that we get the match moved to an all weather pitch and it’s still called off!

“The players were gutted.

“They had trained well last week and I thought 100 per cent that the game would be on.

“Snow on the pitch was the only thing that could put it off and that’s what happened.

“Just our luck that it ended up snowing on Friday night and Saturday morning.

“Lochore were coming all the way from Fife, so that’s why there had to be an early call off. If we had been playing a local team then we could have waited a bit longer to see if a rise in temperature led to a thaw.”

Due to South Lanarkshire Council legislation, Forth didn’t even have the option of brushing the offending snow off the council-owned park to get it playable.

General Manager of South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture, Gerry Campbell, said: “Clearing fresh snow from our 3G pitches is not recommended as a large volume of the rubber granules that are an important part of the playing surface can be carried away with the snow and the pitch can be damaged.

“It is our policy, and the manufacturer’s recommendation, to allow snow to thaw until it is safe for it to clear without damaging the pitch.”

The wintry weather last weekend led to numerous junior games being postponed, including those involving fellow Clydesdale clubs Lesmahagow, Carluke Rovers and Lanark United.

Hopefully conditions will be slightly better this weekend and allow more play to be possible.

Weather permitting, Forth and Lochore Welfare will try again at John Cumming Stadium this Saturday, kick-off 1.45pm.