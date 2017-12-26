Forth Wanderers reach Scottish Junior Cup fourth round for first time in 14 years

Last weekend’s mild pre-Christmas weather finally allowed a large number of delayed Scottish Junior Cup third round ties to go ahead.

And Forth Wanderers – Clydesdale’s only remaining representatives in the tournament – took full advantage to book their spot in round four for the first time in 14 years.

The Kingshill Park men were in Crosshill, Fife, for a twice postponed replay against East Region North Division outfit Lochore Welfare.

Weather-related call-offs meant that the two teams took to the field a full three weeks after their 2-2 draw in the original tie at Kingshill Park.

First half goals from Warren Grenfell and Barry McGeechan gave Forth a commanding 2-0 half-time advantage.

This Wanderers lead was achieved after the hosts’ cause wasn’t helped when they lost their goalkeeper and a defender after an accidental collision early in the first half, resulting in an outfield player having to go in goal.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Welfare came roaring back in the second half, reducing the deficit and having the Wanderers hanging on grimly near the end for a hard fought victory.

Wanderers wish Lochore’s two injured players a speedy recovery.

With their successful 2-1 win achieved, Forth have booked their spot in the fourth round.

They have landed a tie at either Dundee Downfield or Wishaw – who drew 2-2 – on Saturday, January 20.