Forth Wanderers have realistic shot at reaching last eight of Scottish Junior Cup

Forth Wanderers may never have a better chance of reaching the last eight of the Scottish Junior Cup, although they are still two rounds away from getting to that stage!

Forth’s scheduled fourth round tie at fellow McBookie.com Central Division 1 outfit Wishaw last Saturday was postponed due to flooding at Beltane Park.

The teams will try again this Saturday although, with a freezing week forecast, the fixture must be in major doubt once again.

If Forth do come through against Wishaw, they face an away tie at fellow Division 1 strugglers Yoker, with this last 16 clash pencilled in for a week on Saturday.