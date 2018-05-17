Forth Wanderers boss Jamie McKenzie to quit for Gartcairn this summer

Jamie McKenzie (centre) with Forth committee men Dougie McKendrick (left) and Stuart Smith. The clubs 2016 league title win was marked by Coach of the Year and Team of the Years prizes being awarded to them at last years Clydesdale Sports Council Sports Personality of the Year Awards.
Forth Wanderers manager Jamie McKenzie has revealed that he will leave the Kingshill club this summer to take over at Airdrie junior outfit Gartcairn.

McKenzie - who led Forth to their first league title in 36 years when they won the McBookie.com Central Division 2 title in 2016 - informed the Forth committee of his decision to quit on Wednesday after meeting Gartcairn officials on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old gaffer will now focus on trying to keep Forth in Central Division 1 - they play Lesmahagow at Craighead Park tomorrow night in their next match - before ending his second spell at the club with a switch to Gartcairn this summer.

