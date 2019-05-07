Forth Wanderers 2-4 Annbank: Forth finish 12th in league

Forth have ended their league campaign (Library pic)
Forth have ended their league campaign (Library pic)

Forth Wanderers have finished 12th in McBookie.com League Two after ending their campaign with a 4-2 home defeat by Annbank on Saturday.

The visitors dominated the first half and the only surprise was that they were only a goal to the good at the interval after missing several good chances.

Two goals early in the second half saw Annbank go 3-0 up before a strike from William McGlone and a Jamie Van Nuil penalty saw Forth reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended when Annbank made it 4-2 with five minutes remaining to seal the points.

Forth have ended the season with 30 points from their 28 league matches.