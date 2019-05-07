Forth Wanderers 2-4 Annbank: Forth finish 12th in league

Forth Wanderers have finished 12th in McBookie.com League Two after ending their campaign with a 4-2 home defeat by Annbank on Saturday.

The visitors dominated the first half and the only surprise was that they were only a goal to the good at the interval after missing several good chances.

Two goals early in the second half saw Annbank go 3-0 up before a strike from William McGlone and a Jamie Van Nuil penalty saw Forth reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended when Annbank made it 4-2 with five minutes remaining to seal the points.

Forth have ended the season with 30 points from their 28 league matches.