Forth Wanderers 2-3 Lanark United: United one win away from title glory

Lanark United striker Ian Watt (left) in action at Forth Wanderers on Saturday (Pic by George Reid)
Lanark United took a huge step towards the McBookie.com League Two title with a 3-2 victory at local rivals Forth Wanderers on Saturday, writes Craig Martin.

The home side had done Lanark a huge favour by beating second placed Lesmahagow 5-2 on Wednesday but they were second best here.

Lanark had a chance on 19 minutes when a free-kick from the left found Lewis Hill with the Forth keeper off his line. The ball fell for Kerr but after a quick turn his scuffed shot went wide.

Forth then attacked on the left and Duffy’s shot forced Miller into a fine save.

With half-time approaching Lanark created a chance when a Cammy Lawson ball found Hill but his shot went just over the bar.

Then a long throw-in from Forth was knocked across goal but Anderson could not reach it at the back post.

A great ball from Lanark left back Sam Anderson then found Martin who cut inside before unleashing a low shot from 20 yards that found the corner of the net for 1-0 to the visitors.

Lanark increased their lead on 50 minutes after Ian Watt’s header following a corner was handled at the expense of a penalty which Lewis Hill scored.

Josh Gracie shot just wide for Lanark before they did score a third when a clever ball from Watt found Dan McHugh who thundered a shot in off the underside of the bar.

Forth pulled a goal back on 83 minutes when Andrew Skinner fired the ball past Miller for 3-1.

And the hosts pulled it back to 3-2 in added time when Scott Anderson smartly turned home a corner. But United held on to win and maintain their eight-point lead at the top.

The title will be clinched if United win at Muirkirk in their penultimate league game of the season tomorrow (Wednesday), kick-off 7pm.

Lanark have no game this Saturday but will complete their league campaign on Saturday, May 11 at home to Vale of Clyde, KO 2pm.