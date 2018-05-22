Forth close to relegation after only taking one point from two matches

A lacklustre performance saw Forth Wanderers draw 2-2 against local rivals Lesmahagow at Craighead Park on Friday night, damaging Forth’s survival prospects in the process.

A bright start saw Ryan Connelly put Forth ahead after three minutes although the ‘Gow equalised with ten minutes on the clock.

A fine Connelly cross was then superbly volleyed home by Barry McGeechan to restore the Wanderers’ advantage on 16 minutes and Connelly came close again when his powerful shot rebounded from the post.

Both teams had further chances but 2-1 it remained at the interval.

Forth had the opportunity to increase their advantage eight minutes after the break, but Barry McGeechan saw his penalty saved by the home keeper after a fairly soft award.

The Wanderers continued to press but were unable to find a third and they were punished when the ‘Gow beat the offside trap and fired home to level things up after 71 minutes.

Forth committed men forward in search of a winner, but were unable to find a way past a stubborn home defence and had to settle for a share of the points.

Everyone at the club wishes midfielder Christopher McKeown well after he sustained what appeared to be a possible broken leg five minutes from the end.

The lengthy treatment required resulted in 12 minutes of injury time being played.

And Forth were staring at the relegation abyss after losing 4-0 at home to Wishaw in a league game on Monday night.

Wishaw capitalised on a series of defensive mistakes and although the Wanderers saw plenty of the ball, there was a distinct lack of cutting edge to their play.

Forth’s Barry McGeechan was stretchered off early in the game and Gary McMullen also limped off injured near the end of what was a terrible night.