Former Dunipace captain joins Lesmahagow Juniors as 'Gow make double swoop

Lesmahagow Juniors boss Neil Schoneville, pictured (1st right) playing for Bellshill last season, has been busy in the transfer market

The veteran striker was lauded by Craighead Park gaffer Schoneville, who told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Alan is a very experienced player. He has played with East Kilbride and also played with Lanark.

"Then he went to the East Region and was playing with Dunipace, playing there for a few years as their captain in the East of Scotland League.

"And he’s knocked a few good teams back to come to Lesmahagow. He can bring people into play and can also score goals as well so I’m really excited to get him on board.”

And, in a further signing swoop, Schoneville has also snapped up former Kirkintilloch Rob Roy ace Blair Hill.

"Blair is a central midfielder,” Neil said. “A really, really good player for his age, he’s only 18.

"His cousin Lewis plays up front; we got him in as well.

“I’ve got a squad of 20 players signed now and we’re all raring to go.

"There will be another two or three signed but they’re playing with amateur teams just now so we don’t want them announced until their season’s finished.”

’Gow will play a home friendly against Albion Rovers reserves this Thursday, kick-off 7pm.

"That will be our first test,” Neil said. “Obviously the fans can get in as well which is good.

"It’s come round quick so we’re raring to get going.”

And Craighead Park is also the venue next Friday, May 28 for ’Gow’s opening fixture in a new five-game Lanarkshire League also featuring Newmains, Carluke, Forth, Bellshill and Royal Albert.

That first league game for Lesmahagow will see them at home to Royal Albert, KO 7pm.

"The league is an excellent way to get started and give the boys competitive action straight away.

"Instead of just your normal friendlies it’s going to be a trophy to play for there so you want to be the winner of that league. It gives you a good start to take into the West League.”