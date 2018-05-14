Fitting send off for Joe Hill as Carluke Hearts won Miller Cup!

Amateur outfit Carluke Hearts produced a fitting send off for departing manager Joe Hill by winning the Miller Cup in thrilling fashion.

Hearts recovered from being 2-0 down inside seven minutes against Queensferry to hit back for a 4-2 win at Heart of Midlothian’s Riccarton training ground at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 5.

Hill (59), who is stepping down as gaffer after 18 years for health reasons, said: “I thought the worst when we went 2-0 down so early on but everything changed when we switched to three men up front.

“We had an extra man and they couldn’t cope. We score a lot of goals. That’s 135 in 30 games this season!

“I’ve really enjoyed my time as manager here but I’m now stepping aside as I have arthritis in a knee and ankle.

“I’m also going because society is different now.

“Players would rather go on holiday mid season than when the season finishes.

“Holidays and work commitments mean that I’ve never been able to pick a settled team this season. But that’s 18 trophies in 18 seasons for me here so I can’t complain!”

Among Carluke’s heroes on Saturday was striker Lewis Hill – Joe’s son – who netted two goals to take his impressive tally for the season to a whopping 41.

“I think Lewis might move into the junior ranks this summer,” Joe said.

“He has the pace and power to make the step up.

“He had a spell with Carluke Rovers two years ago and wasn’t quite ready, but I would say he’s ready now.”

Joe’s imminent departure means there is a worry that Hearts could go out the game entirely, but it is hoped that player/assistant Gary Hayton (pictured second row, second from left) will take over as boss to save their skin.