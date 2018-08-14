Fine start to new campaign for Lesmahagow Juniors

Lesmahagow Juniors warmed up for their Sectional League Cup trip to Shotts Bon Accord tomorrow (Wednesday) with a 3-2 League Two win at Ardeer Thistle.

It was a valuable three points for second placed ’Gow on Saturday, thanks to a last minute John McStay header.

Speaking about his side’s fine start, ’Gow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “We have got the results but we are still a brand new team. We are not gelling yet.

“It will take time to gel but we are grinding out results and John McStay and Paul Woodlock are scoring on a regular basis so hopefully we will keep that going.”

Lesmahagow took the lead early in the first half at Ardeer when Woodlock’s corner was headed home by Neil Schoneville.

Ardeer were playing some good football but gave Colquhoun in the ’Gow goal very little to do.

Jordan Lithgow then set up a great chance for McStay but the striker’s first time shot hit the post and rebounded to safety.

’Gow started the second half strongly and should have gone ahead on 46 minutes.

Straight from kick-off Lygate played a great ball to Weir who fired in a great cross leaving McStay a tap in but the ball rolled over his foot and went for a goal kick.

’Gow were then hit with a sucker punch; a long ball up the Park was misjudged by Falconer and Kilpatrick ran through to place the ball under Colquhoun.

Five minutes later Ardeer went in front. Good midfield play led to a pass to Wieringa who left Lithgow for dead and powered a great shot into the back of the net.

’Gow then sent on Currie and Clarke and it was to be Clarke who played a big part in the comeback, firstly firing in corner for McStay to head home.

Then in the 92nd minute a free-kick was once again fired in and McStay was on hand to head home at the near post.

After tonight’s trip to Hannah Park, ’Gow will return to league duty with a home contest against Vale of Clyde this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.