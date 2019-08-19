Fantastic week for Lanark United as they reach semis and win league game

A sensational week for Lanark United has seen the club knock out Premiership opponents Rutherglen Glencairn to reach the Sectional League Cup semi-finals and also win their third league game out of four this season.

League One United’s last eight clash against Glencairn at Moor Park last Wednesday night saw the hosts take the lead on 23 minutes.

A great driving run from Josh Gracie saw him feed Sean Lindsay. Another good ball from him found Ciaran Lafferty on the right and his low cross was met by Hugh Kerr who fired the ball home.

The visitors levelled on 55 minutes when Lanark failed to clear their lines and a cross from the right was tapped home by McKay for 1-1.

The top flight side went ahead with just four minutes remaining when they broke quickly and after good work from Smith his ball cross was put home by McRobbie for 2-1.

Lanark equalised in the 89th minute when Gracie cut inside before playing a good ball out to Lindsay, who hit a superb shot that curled past the Glencairn defence and keeper for 2-2.

Lanark won the penalty shootout as Lindsay, Lafferty, Kerr and Martin all scored and with Johnson saving the first effort from Glencairn and them missing their fourth Lanark ran out 4-2 winners and will now face Pollok away in the semi-final next Wednesday, August 28, kick-off 6.30pm.

Lanark continued their fine form with a convincing 5-1 McBookie.com League One success at Maryhill on Saturday.

The first of Hugh Kerr’s four goals came on three minutes when he shot home a Cammy Lawson pass.

Kerr slotted home again on 19 minutes before shooting in his hat-trick on the half hour.

And Kerr made it four before half-time by converting a Jordan Fraser through ball.

A long shot from O’Donohue pulled it back to 4-1 but Lanark netted again via Lindsay’s retaken penalty.