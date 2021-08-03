Exclusive: Carluke Rovers boss Mark Weir isolating after being "totally floored" by coronavirus

Rovers gaffer Weir (right) has been ill with Covid-19 so the team will be taken by assistant Kenny Neill (left) for this Wednesday night's home game against Ardeer Thistle (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

Weir – who didn’t attend the 1-1 West of Scotland League Conference B draw at Thorniewood United last Wednesday – also missed Saturday’s 1-0 home league win over Kello Rovers.

He told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “The virus has totally floored me and I’ve been in isolation since last week.

"The symptoms have been really bad. For two days I was floored with it and I didn’t have my taste or smell. I’m just bunged up.

"I felt as if I’d gone 10 rounds with Mike Tyson to be honest with you. My full body was aching. It’s been no fun.

"I’ve had my two jags as well. I got my second jag on July 22 then I went to Liverpool the next day.

"I reckon I caught it down there. Four of us out of 12 got it that was away.

"It was the stag do for Mark Haddow, who plays for Lanark United.

"At least I’m now starting to feel on the mend at the moment but I’m still not 100 per cent.”

Weir hopes he will be out of self isolation in time to attend Rovers’ league trip to Port Glasgow Juniors this Saturday, KO 2pm.

Rovers’ goal in the draw at Thorniewood was scored by Mark Cassidy who bulleted the ball home after great set-up play by James Frame.