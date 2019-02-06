Ex-Carluke Rovers hero Ian Watt confident about scoring against them for Lanark United this Saturday

Former Carluke Rovers hero Ian Watt is confident about scoring against his former club again this weekend with new employees Lanark United, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Striker Watt – who spent five seasons at Carluke before joining their local rivals last summer – has been a key man in United’s successful run in League Two this season which has seen them top the table after winning 14 of their first 16 matches.

But they will face a stern test at John Cumming Stadium this Saturday, against a Rovers team sitting fourth and just one point off the promotion spots.

“I have got three goals against Carluke Rovers already this season and I’m pleased with that,” Watt told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“It’s a good return.

“It’s always nice to score against Carluke and get the bragging rights.

“This Saturday’s game should be a cracker. The two of us are flying. I think it will be a great game.

“Rovers are at home so they will be confident. It will be a hard game, but we are confident of going there and taking the three points.”

Despite his previous affiliation to Rovers and subsequent departure to rivals Lanark, Watt revealed that he hasn’t noticed any animosity towards him from Rovers followers when he’s taken to the field against them in a United jersey.

“I still get on well with the people at Carluke Rovers,” he added.

“I still keep in touch with Tracey Cranston and everyone on the Rovers committee.

“I wish nothing but the best for Carluke.

“I hope they get promoted but I hope we win the league!

“Our next two games coming up (away to Carluke and at home to second placed Lesmahagow) are big.

“We need to get six points because it is so close.

“I think the league title is between us and Lesmahagow but I don’t think it will be decided in the next two games.

“I think there will be many twists and turns at the end of the season when the fixtures pile up and there are injuries and suspensions.

“Hopefully it will be less so for us and more for the other teams.”

Watt, who works as a window cleaner in his day job, revealed that he is hoping to ‘clean up’ in front of goal against his old team Rovers this Saturday.

It could be argued that a defeat for Rovers could put their promotion dreams in ‘hot water’.

Watt’s prolific form for Lanark against Carluke this season saw him score both goals in a 2-1 Sectional League Cup win at Carluke on July 30. He also scored one in a 3-0 league win at Moor Park on September 1.