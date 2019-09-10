East Kilbride Thistle 3-3 Lanark United: United fight back from 3-1 down

A draw that seems like a defeat is the only way to describe Lanark United’s 3-3 at East Kilbride Thistle on Saturday, writes Craig Martin.

Lanark lost a goal in the first minute when a long throw from the left was not dealt with and a loose ball was blasted home for 1-0.

Lanark replied in the best way when they equalised in the next minute when Jordan Conlon and Jordan Fraser linked well before setting Jack Hamilton free on the left.

The youngster progressed into the penalty area before placing a perfect shot across the keeper for 1-1.

Lanark did not learn from losing the goal from a throw in as in the sixth minute they lost another from another long throw with both the keeper and defence found wanting.

And they found themselves 3-1 down after yet another throw in from the left allowed a weak header to creep inside the left hand post.

Lanark created a chance on 23 minutes when Shug Kerr and Dougie Imrie linked but Imrie saw his shot saved.

United started the second half well when they pressed the home side back and they scored inside the first minute with a cool finish from Conlon.

Kerr blasted over the bar from close range and Conlon saw another header come back off the bar before Hamilton put in another cross that ended with a Kerr header being well saved.

A Peter O’Donnell shot was blocked with the loose ball falling for Fraser who also saw a netbound effort blocked before Kerr also had the same fate. Johnson had to keep Lanark in the match with a fine save in the 75th minute as Lanark were left short at the back as they pressed forward.

The equaliser finally came n the 88 th minute when a corner was headed home by Mark Haddow.

A fine ball from Kerr found Imrie who raced in on goal but the home keeper saved well with his feet it at 3-3.

Lanark, fifth with 14 points from eight games, host Girvan this Saturday, KO 2pm.