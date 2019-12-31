East Kilbride Thistle 0-4 Lesmahagow Juniors: 'Gow into promotion places

Lesmahagow Juniors are up to third and into the promotion places after winning 4-0 at East Kilbride Thistle on Saturday.

’Gow went ahead on 35 minutes when Scott Schoneville netted a penalty to the keeper’s left after the spot kick was awarded for handball.

Kemoe added a second and his first for the club in the 42nd minute after Jason Thompson and Kyle Weir linked down the left and Weir’s low cross found Kemeo at the back post to score from inside the the six yard box.

Ryan netted the third goal from close range on the hour mark after Kemoe’s initial shot had been saved.

Jarvie ended the scoring when he slipped the ball past the keeper when one on one.

The game was marred by an injury to Thompson, who lay stricken on the field as play was stopped for 10 minutes with ’Gow leading 2-0. He is wished a speedy recovery.