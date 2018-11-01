Dougie Imrie’s ex-Accies youths knock out Basel

A Hamilton Accies youth team formerly coached by Lanark football ace Dougie Imrie has qualified for the second round of a prestigious European tournament.

Accies under-19s – whom Dougie led to a league title last season – drew 2-2 in their home second leg against Swiss cracks FC Basel last Wednesday.

With the first leg in Switzerland having ended in the same score, this UEFA Youth League clash went to a penalty shoot-out in front of 2500 fans at the Hope CBD Stadium.

And – thanks to keeper Ross Connelly saving three spot kicks – Accies won to book a second round tie against Danish side FC Midtjylland.