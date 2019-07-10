Dougie Imrie makes sensational return to Lanark United in semi win

Dougie Imrie made a sensational playing return for Lanark United in Monday night’s 1-0 Clydesdale Cup semi-final success at Forth Wanderers.

Hamilton Accies legend Imrie – who retired from playing top flight football in May – honoured a promise made to United chairman George Reid several years ago by returning to the Yowes to play.

United kit man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Dougie has been reinstated with Lanark but he still has a commitment with Accies coaching their under-18s.

“So he can’t go at it 100 per cent just now because we’re just not certain he’ll be available to play in all the games.

“But the fact that he is at the club at all is a great help.

“We think a lot of the guy for doing something he said he would do when speaking to George years ago.

“For him to carry it out was excellent.

“He played 90 minutes for us at left back and had a good game.

“His range of passing was incredible and you could see the standard he has played at is quite a bit higher.

“Dougie steadied the ship for us.

“The other guys were quite happy to see him in the team.”

Lanark-born Imrie (35) first turned out for the Yowes between 2004 and 2006 before going senior with Clyde, Inverness, Hamilton, St Mirren and Morton.

He impressed back at junior level on Monday night, when the only goal was scored after 15 minutes.

The build-up to it saw Jordan Conlon set Imrie free on the left with his cross finding Shug Kerr but his shot was turned away for a corner.

PJ O’Donnell then put a great ball into the back post for Mark Haddow to power home a header for 1-0.

Lanark’s Cammy Lawson was then on the end of a good crossfield move but Cherrie brought off a good save to keep his 25 yard shot out.

Lindsay then set Ian Watt free for United but his effort went just wide.

Lindsay put in a fantastic shot from all of 25 yards that brought out another good save from Cherrie.

Then with the last move of the half a driving run from Haddow set Dan McHugh free on the left. His ball back found O’Donnell who saw a curling shot strike the bar before being cleared.

Kerr headed an Imrie cross wide in the second half before Forth’s Duffy curled a 25-yarder wide at the other end.

Lanark play Carluke Rovers or Lesmahagow – whose semi was on Tuesday – in the final at Moor Park next Monday.