Dougie Imrie: Lanark United wing legend gets move to Scottish Premiership outfit

Dougie Imrie (1st left) in action for Hamilton Accies against Hearts (Pic by Neil Hanna)

Lanark-born Imrie, 37, played for the Yowes between 2004 and 2006 after a stellar amateur playing career with fellow Clydesdale sides Kirkfield United, Lanark Thistle and Symington Tinto.

He went on to have a successful 13-year senior playing career which took in spells at Clyde, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Hamilton Accies (two spells), St Mirren and Greenock Morton.

He hung up his boots in 2019, latterly concentrating on youth coaching at Accies.

Dougie has his UEFA A Licence, is an Elite Youth A and B Licence Holder, and holds a Diploma In Applied Football Management.

On Imrie’s new role at Livingston, manager David Martindale said: “I’m really happy to bring someone with Dougie’s experience to Livingston FC. Unfortunately, Dougie fell victim to Hamilton’s relegation to the Championship, hence why he is available.

“I felt it was too good an opportunity to turn down as Dougie brings a wealth of coaching and experience within the club academy Scotland programme and has worked with Hamilton as first-team coach since hanging up his boots.

“Dougie is going to perform a similar role here as we look to reintroduce the academy back into the Livingston FC structure. Dougie is going to be vital in this process and will also come into the first-team set-up as a first-team coach.

“I’m really excited at the progress the club has been making behind the scenes in the face of a pandemic. By committing to youth football at Livingston FC, it most certainly can only be good for the success of the first-team in years to come, but also the wider local community by providing a pathway to our first-team for youth footballers.

“It is an important cog in the future success of Livingston Football Club.

“On the whole though, I’m really pleased to bring Dougie on board and I’m looking forward to working with him on a daily basis and seeing the progress he will make with academy football at the club. Dougie’s official title will be Head of Academy Professional Programmes & First-Team Coach.