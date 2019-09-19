Depleted Lesmahagow defeated but it’s away day joy for Forth Wanderers

There were mixed fortunes for Clydesdale sides Lesmahagow Juniors and Forth Wanderers in their respective league matches last Saturday.

Lesmahagow – missing five regulars who were away on a stag do – lost 2-1 at home to new leaders Bellshill Athletic in McBookie.com League One.

’Gow went in front on 14 minutes when a long ball caught out the Bellshill defence and Ryan Connolly took his chance to make it 1-0 to the home team.

Bellshill got their deserved equaliser in the 35th minute when a ball broke to Nichol in the box and he took no time to lash the ball high into the net for 1-1.

The winning Bellshill goal came in 68 minutes when brilliant play from Gilchrist found Savarese in the box. He controlled the ball before drilling it low past the home keeper for 2-1 lead.

The result leaves ’Gow sixth in the table with 15 points from nine games.

Meanwhile, goals by Billy Stevenson on the half hour and Josh MacDonald in the final minute gave Forth a deserved 2-0 away win against Saltcoats Victoria at Campbell Park.

Forth are fourth in McBookie.com League Two with 18 points from their nine matches.