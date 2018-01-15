Cobras boss Paul Davies bites back at referee after Carluke FC defeat

Paul Davies mapped out the future for Carluke FC at Hampden this week.

But he couldn’t plan for refereeing decisions costing the Cobras in Saturday’s 5-2 home defeat by Port Glasgow Celtic.

Boss Davies was able to call on a bigger squad for the clash with the league leaders.

But he saw his Strathclyde Saturday Morning Championship A side reduced to nine men when David Ross and Jordan Miller both saw red.

Then after two-goal hero Adam Robertson saw another strike chopped off, Port Glasgow were awarded a controversial goal and a disputed penalty.

Davies said: “All-round disappointment would sum up our performance against Port Glasgow.

“We lost two men to red cards and it was an uphill struggle against a team that’s at the top of the league.

“Earlier this week I’d been standing outside Hampden for a meeting to discuss avenues to progress the club.

“It was about putting in place things we set out to do to make our club stronger.

“So I was feeling upbeat and positive going into the game. Our new players had slotted in well.

“After our win the week before and virtually a full squad to pick from I was optimistic.

“Then the day came and it was a sore one to take.

“The refereeing decisions were again, in my opinion, nothing short of disgraceful and they ultimately spoiled the game. Referees have a hard job and without them the game doesn’t function.

“I qualified as a referee myself a number of years ago so I know what it’s like to be in their position.

“But a perfectly good goal was chopped off for offside when young Adam was clearly onside.

“A goal was given to the opposition when it was clearly offside.

“How a penalty can be awarded for handball when the player kicked the ball off our centre-back’s arm is beyond me.

“They were, in my opinion, three clear decisions which were not 50/50 and ones referees should know.”