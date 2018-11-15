Carluke's Rosie Slater helps Rangers 2004s to under-15 girls Scottish Cup win

The father of Carluke football sensation Rosie Slater reckons playing against boys at league level helped her team to under-15 girls Scottish Cup final glory.

Centre back Rosie was part of the Glasgow Rangers Girls Academy 2004s squad who beat their Hibs counterparts 2-1 to land the crown at Edinburgh’s Oriam sports facility on Saturday.

And proud dad Dougie told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Rosie was solid at the back and it meant a lot to her to win the final.

“It is the biggest thing she has won in her short footballing life so far.

“The fact that the Rangers girls play in the Paisley and Johnstone Boys League, against some bigger and stronger boys was a big help when it came to winning the girls cup as they are used to playing against physically stronger opponents.”

Rangers – managed by Jordan Boyd – sealed a deserved win thanks to goals by Summer Christie and Kirsty McLean.

This completed a tough route to cup glory, having beaten the likes of Aberdeen, Hamilton and Edinburgh City in earlier rounds.

Rosie, who also stars for Scotland women’s under-16s, once made history by becoming the first girl ever to win a Player of the Year prize at Carluke-based Kirkton Primary School.

She was cheered on at the final by a busload of her former Milton Rovers 2004s team-mates.