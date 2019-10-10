Carluke Rovers win but Forth Wanderers go out of Junior Cup on penalties

Carluke Rovers returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-0 home league win over Bellshill Athletic on Saturday.

Just one minute had elapsed in this McBookie.com League One encounter when Ross MacNeill cut the ball back to Craig Grierson who, with his back to goal, turned and fired off a shot through a ruck of players into the bottom right hand corner to make it 1-0 Carluke.

It was 2-0 within four minutes as Lafferty strode onto a simple lofted ball by Stephen Larkin to shoot past keeper Ben McDougall.

Carluke keeper KP McAllister was then called into action as he brilliantly tipped a Jamie Stewart effort onto the bar.

McAllister then saved two more Bellshill efforts from a deflected Lee Nicholl long ranger and a scissors kick volley by Andrew Gilchrist.

A brilliant piece of opportunism then put Carluke three up as Lafferty turned his marker, looked up, saw that keeper McDougall was off his line and fired in a dipping shot over his head and into the empty net from 25 yards.

Rovers host Shettleston in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Meanwhile, Forth Wanderers went out of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup after losing 5-3 to Neilston in a penalty shootout after the teams had drawn 3-3 at Kingshill Park on Saturday.

Goals by Allan Diack and Paul Stewart put ’Ton 2-0 up before Forth substitute Tony Duffy pulled a goal back.

Martin Curren made it 3-1 for ’Ton but Forth forced the shootout thanks to goals by Mat Laczi and Jay Burns.

Forth’s Harry Clark was the only player to miss in the shootout.

This Saturday, Forth visit Newmains United in League Two, kick-off 2pm.