Carluke Rovers ‘will die’ if club don’t switch stadium

Carluke Rovers look set to ditch John Cumming Stadium as their home ground after just over seven years playing there.

A challenging financial climate – which has seen the club recently lose key sponsors and have home crowds dip to as low as 20 – means that continuing to pay stadium owners South Lanarkshire Council the rental fees to use the ground for matches and training is unsustainable.

“The threat of us leaving John Cumming Stadium is due to a combination of factors,” Rovers chairman Ian McKnight told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“The economy of junior football in the west of Scotland dictates that we don’t carry a big support, although we are grateful to the 20 or 30 loyal fans who follow us home and away.

“But generally the community only support us when we are on a cup run of sorts.

“It is very much a hand to mouth existence.

“So we need to find a cheaper alternative venue for training and playing.

“That is not having a pop at the local authority or the pricing by South Lanarkshire Leisure.

“The costs are acceptable but we need to consider moving to a grass venue with lesser costs.

“To keep the club alive, we need to move somewhere else.”

After losing sponsors Alfies and CPA last season, Rovers have reduced operating expenditure by 30 per cent by cutting players’ expenses.