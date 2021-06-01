Carluke Rovers start new Breathing Space Cup with defeat/Forth Wanderers get a loss and a draw

Thomas Devine's Forth team have started with a loss and a draw

Despite a Steven Frame goal, Carluke Rovers lost 3-1 at Newmains on Saturday.

"Newmains deserved their victory,” said Rovers boss Mark Weir. "They were the hungrier side and up for it more than us.”

Forth Wanderers lost 3-2 at Lesmahagow last Wednesday despite goals by Conor McDonald and Mat Laczi and led three times but drew 3-3 against Bellshill Athletic – with goals by McDonald, Jonny Branks and Ryan Clougherty – at John Cumming Stadium on Saturday.