Carluke Rovers out of Scottish Junior Cup but ’Gow through and Forth earn replay

Long serving Carluke Rovers skipper Mark Weir has made what is likely to be his final Scottish Junior Cup appearance after 20 years at the club.

Weir led Rovers in Saturday’s home second round tie against Clydebank, which the higher league visitors won 3-1.

In the 13th minute Munro of Clydebank latched onto a long ball down the right wing and crossed in low to the back post where it was met by McClair who had the easiest of tap ins to make the score 1-0.

But Carluke levelled on 18 minutes when Weir found Stephen Larkin who managed to get in front of his defender and scored from a very tight angle to make the score 1-1.

The second Clydebank goal saw a Carluke defender get dispossessed and the ball was knocked into Chris Black, who found the bottom of the net with his shot despite the valiant attempts of Mark Cassidy to thwart his effort.

Clydebank’s killer third goal saw McClair send a lovely ball to the back post where it was met by Conor Lynas who bulleted it into the empty net.

But there was better news for Lesmahagow Juniors who won 5-0 at Spey Valley United in their second round tie thanks to goals by Jason Thomson (2), Jordan Whitefield, Kris Jarvie and Gary Nicholson.

“It was fairly straightforward,” said ’Gow boss Robert Irving, whose side booked their place in next Monday’s third round draw.

“We were expecting that, but we still had to go up there and beat them. An away win in any cup is a good one.”

Lesmahagow only had a squad of 14 on Saturday and Irving is trying to bring in two new players.

Meanwhile, Forth Wanderers face a home replay against Neilston this Saturday after an astonishing 4-4 draw in East Renfrewshire last weekend.

Goals by Billy Stevenson (2), Nathan Cassidy direct from an inswinging corner and a 96th minute Jonathan Branks effort earned the Wanderers another crack at reaching round three this Saturday.