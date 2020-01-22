Carluke Rovers officially install interim gaffer Mark Weir as their new manager

Carluke Rovers officially appointed Mark Weir (39) as their new manager on Monday night, Gazette Sport can reveal.

Weir – who will be assisted by ex-Milton Rovers coach Kenny Neill – had been working as interim gaffer since the shock sacking of previous incumbent Derek Wilson last month, a decision which led to nine Rovers players and physio John Lindsay quitting the club.

Rovers committee man Stevie Kane told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Mark stepped into the breach during a very difficult time.

“He was prepared to put his neck on the line at that point.

“He has recruited wisely, bringing in five new players.

“I have noticed a real improvement in performances since Mark became interim manager, taking seven points out of the last nine.

“There is a real good camaraderie built up in the team.

“We are getting better results against these teams than we did earlier in the season with the guys that were left.

“I don’t know if Mark would be able to do the job without Kenny.

“I think that’s been fortuitous that the two of them seem to be a great team.

“The training is a lot better, the guys are really enjoying Kenny’s training.”

Weir, who has served Rovers as a player for 20 years, will likely now hang up his boots to concentrate on management.

His final game in interim charge saw goals by Jamie Dixon, Eddie Haley and James Frame gave 10-man Rovers a 3-1 home league win over Wishaw last Saturday.

Only five minutes had gone in this McBookie.com League One clash when Dixon scored with a fine 20-yard volley.

Rovers established a 2-0 lead by half-time when Haley headed in Frame’s cross from the left.

After Wishaw had pulled a goal back in the second half, the visitors got a further boost when home keeper Adam Brown was sent off for pulling down a Wishaw striker.

But Rovers survived Wishaw pressure and sealed the win in the second minute of injury time when Frame ran from his own half, beat defenders and placed the ball past the keeper from 12 yards.

“We were backs to the wall a wee bit the last 20 minutes on Saturday,” Stevie added.

“But the guys dug in and when we scored the third you’d have thought they’d won the World Cup!”