Carluke Rovers: Mark Weir continues as caretaker gaffer; applications received for post

Carluke Rovers, under the leadership of interim manager Mark Weir, lost 2-0 at home to Ardrossan Winton Rovers on Saturday.

A first half Derek Kennedy penalty and Kyle Lochhead’s headed goal from a second half corner put Rovers to the sword in this league encounter.

Rovers – who were rocked when nine players quit the club following Derek Wilson’s recent sacking as manager – fielded three trialists as part of a squad of 14.

Although Weir will remain in interim charge for the foreseeable future, theMcBookie.com League One outfit have received applications from sources keen to become the club’s new manager on a permanent basis.

A club committee man told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I feel that part of the problem with Rovers was that all these lads who left had no affinity with the club or the town.

“And that is one of the issues. We need to find more local talent.

“We have started a 2005 team.

“We are looking to accentuate the positives moving forward.

“We have had at least three applications for the manager’s role. We haven’t advertised it yet.

“Both the committee and Mark will review things over the coming weeks when the dust has settled.

“Because of the situation, the focus is getting a team on the park.

“Regarding the 2-0 defeat on Saturday, we gave Ardrossan Winton Rovers a better game on Saturday than we did three months ago when they beat us 5-2.

“So some of the lads that are coming in are helping out and really doing a good job.”

Meanwhile, Kenny Neill has come in to assist Weir with team selection and training.

Our source added: “Kenny has tremendous experience and has his UEFA badges.

“The players have openly said that they are really benefitting from his training sessions.

“Previously Kenny was the manager at Milton Rovers under-19s.

“The committee are delighted that Kenny has stepped in to work with Mark Weir.”

Rovers are ninth in the table with 22 points from 17 games after Saturday’s defeat.

Of their rivals, Lanark United are third after Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Kello Rovers (match report above).

And Lesmahagow Juniors thrashed Glasgow Perthshire 6-3 at Craighead Park to be fourth with 32 points from 19 matches.

In League Two, Forth Wanderers are fifth with 27 points from 15 games after losing 5-2 at Maybole.

Fixtures this Saturday (1.45pm kick-offs) are: League One – Carluke Rovers v Royal Albert, East Kilbride Thistle v Lesmahagow, Glasgow Perthshire v Lanark; League Two – Forth v Vale of Leven.