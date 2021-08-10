Carluke Rovers manager Mark Weir returns pitchside after enduring Covid nightmare

Carluke Rovers Jonny Wilson is fouled during the 3-1 defeat at Port Glasgow Juniors (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

Weir, who had completed his 10 days of self isolation, remains off his day job at Glasgow Airport due to the lingering effects of Covid-19.

But he was back to see Rovers defeated at Parklea, which saw Carluke lose despite taking the lead through Jonny Wilson’s stunning 25-yarder. The hosts won it with three goals of their own which included an OG by Carluke’s Jamie Murphy.

"Missed chances are coming back to bite us on the backside,” Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"We had enough chances to probably win two games. When you give teams goals of a start through mistakes it doesn’t help either.

“In terms of Covid, it was one of the worst experiences of my life and I still get breathless to be honest.

“Doing the slightest wee thing knocks me out. I need to sit down and chill out for a wee half hour or so. But apart from that I’m fine.

"It’s hitting everybody different. I know other people that has had it and they’ve not been affected by it.

"But it certainly floored me. As far as I know, the other three lads on the stag do in Liverpool I was at where we caught it are on the mend as well.

"I believe that the wife of the stag – Mark Haddow who plays for Lanark United – has now caught Covid and they’re due to get married a week on Saturday so hopefully everything is fine for the big day.”

Weir then assessed Rovers’ overall start to the season, which sees them in 10th place with seven points from six matches.

"To be honest it’s not ideal,” he said. “But although I’ve not been at some of the games lately, I have heard from my assistant (Kenny Neill) and also fans that we are playing well.

"We are creating chances but not taking them. I think we should have more points on the board than what we have.

"But it’s still early doors and myself and Kenny are working on things, defending and also attacking.”