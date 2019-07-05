Carluke Rovers looking to sign ex-East Fife goalkeeper Daniel Terry

Former East Fife goalkeeper Daniel Terry is set to join Carluke Rovers, as gaffer Derek Wilson builds for entering a higher league next season.

Rovers sneaked third place in McBookie.com League Two last term to book their place in League One for the 2019-2020 campaign and Terry (29) is one of a squad of 20 that Wilson is looking to assemble.

The John Cumming Stadium boss told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I’m hoping to sign Daniel this week.

“He is a big presence.

“His kicking is superb, he is very vocal and he organises well which is probably what we are needing.

“It gives everybody a lift to be signing somebody from a senior team like East Fife because it means we are moving in the right direction if we can attract players like that.”

In other signing news, striker/right sided midfielder Ross MacNeill – Derek’s nephew – has rejoined Rovers after leaving midway through the last campaign to join Royal Albert.

Wilson added: “Ross realised that the grass wasn’t greener on the other side so has rejoined us.”

It has also emerged that Carluke striker Stephen Larkin is training with East Stirling.

“Stephen is 32 so this is his last chance to play at that level,” Wilson said. “I told him to try it at East Stirling.”

But – despite reported interest from Dumbarton – Rovers are holding onto centre forward Paul Donaghy.

And Wilson stressed that the return of midfielder Peter Byrne from a long term injury is just like a new signing.

He added: “Peter got injured at the start of last season and never played.

“He is ticking over and looking good.

“I expect to do more signing business this summer.

“We have three or four boys training with us and we will get a look at them when we play Dalziel AFC in a home friendly this Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

“I have 16 of last season’s squad re-signed and the boys have been great.

“They all want a new challenge in a new division next season.

“The division we came out of is a hard division because you don’t get playing much football. It is more of a battle in that league.

“In the first division we need to play a wee bit more football.

“I hope that is going to work for us because we like to get the ball down and play.

“The ability is there. We just need to get our fitness up for playing at a higher level.”

Rovers will host Lesmahagow Juniors in a Clydesdale Cup semi-final tie next Tuesday, July 9, kick-off 8pm.