Carluke Rovers, Lanark United and Lesmahagow involved in tightest junior league in memory

The division featuring Clydesdale trio Carluke Rovers, Lanark United and Lesmahagow Juniors is fast turning into one of the most unpredictable junior leagues in living memory.

Incredibly, all three local teams are sitting on 21 points in McBookie.com League One, just two points off automatic promotion and only four points adrift of leaders Shettleston.

The log jam on 21 points – which also includes Ardrossan Winton Rovers and Port Glasgow – was increased via Lanark’s 3-2 home win over Carluke on Saturday (match report inside).

Lanark kit man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It is the strangest league I have been involved in for a long time as everybody is beating each other.

“But it shows there is scope for anybody to do well.

“There is no reason why any of the Clydesdale teams can’t get promotion.

“You just need to put two or three games together and put points on the board.

“It is really difficult to say who the favourites to win the league are.

“Ardrossan spent a lot of money in the summer so they were the bookies favourites to win it.

“But they then proceeded to lose their first five games!

“They’ve won all seven since so are still a threat.

“We play them in a couple of weeks so we’ll see how we get on.

“In my eyes Shettleston are the favourites to win it because they are as good a team as we have played this year.”