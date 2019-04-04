Carluke Rovers just point off promotion place after 8-0 thumping of Ardeer

Carluke Rovers returned to winning ways by securing a vital three points in an 8-0 romp at a youthful Ardeer Thistle side on Saturday, writes Ian McKnight.

The result puts fifth placed Rovers onto 40 points from 24 matches, just one point off the third place promotion position.

Carluke opened the scoring after three minutes when Lafferty cut in to side foot his shot into the far corner.

The visitors extended their lead on 15 minutes when Weir slotted a 20 yard pass through to Lafferty who made no mistake with his close range effort.

And Rovers went into overdrive in the second half with Lafferty, Larkin, McKenna and Grierson all having shots saved by the home side’s keeper.

But Carluke went three ahead when Dominic Chiedu poked the ball over the line following a corner which was quickly followed by a fourth goal when Cassidy spotted Grierson making a late run to the back post as he fired the ball home.

Rovers then piled on the misery by scoring four goals in six minutes with two from Larkin, one each from Biggart and Cassidy and ending with Lafferty completing a hat-trick.

Rovers visit Thorniewood United in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.